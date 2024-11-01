General deer season opens

On this week's show Luke gives a very current update on what hunters in northeast Texas might expect this weekend for the opener of the general deer season. Buck have been coming in to antler rattling for a few days and now, in the early stage of the rut is prime time to put those rattling antlers to work. Catfishin' has been very good off the dock at Wind Point Park (www.windpointparktx.com) on punch bait, especially in areas baited with soured grain or cattle range cubes. Check out Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever you listen to your podcast.