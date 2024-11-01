© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

General deer season opens

Published November 1, 2024 at 9:26 PM CDT
Luke has some hunting and fishing updates as general deer season opens this weekend
Luke Clayton
Luke has some hunting and fishing updates as general deer season opens this weekend

On this week's show Luke gives a very current update on what hunters in northeast Texas might expect this weekend for the opener of the general deer season. Buck have been coming in to antler rattling for a few days and now, in the early stage of the rut is prime time to put those rattling antlers to work. Catfishin' has been very good off the dock at Wind Point Park (www.windpointparktx.com) on punch bait, especially in areas baited with soured grain or cattle range cubes. Check out Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever you listen to your podcast.

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
Related Content
  • Larry Weishuhn antler rattling
    News
    Antler Rattling
    Have you tried antler rattling to pull a mature whitetail out of the brush? If not, you should! This week Luke's friend and hunting partner Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) is back to give some antler rattling tips. Listen to Luke's Podcast wherever you go to listen to podcasts, it's everywhere - "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends"
  • Luke speaks with Paul Moore of Vineyard Max Deer Attractant this week
    News
    Deer attractant
    Luke's guest this week is Paul Moore, the originator of Vineyard Max Deer Attractant (www.vineyardmax.net), made from dried grape skins. The two discuss the fact that there is no magic bullet that always puts a monster buck in a hunter's sights but point out the fact that deer are highly attracted to the smell of grapes.
  • Jacob Salmon of Full Throttle Hunting joins Luke this week
    News
    Panhandle geese and crane hunting
    Luke's guest this week is Jacob Salmon with Full Throttle Hunting (www.fullthrottlehunting.com). Jacob's outfitting service operates in the Texas Panhandle which has become the premier area for hunting geese and sandhill cranes. With a lodge located to the top hunting operation, Full Throttle Hunting hunts some prime farmland. For more information, visit www.fullthrottlehunting.com.
  • Lake Tawakoni guide Tony Pennebaker joins Luke this week to talk blue catfish
    News
    Blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni
    This week Luke visits with Tawakoni catfish guide Tony Pennebaker (903-474-3078). Blue catfish in the slot range (20-30 inches) have been on a very dependable bite. Luke and Tony discuss a recent trip that resulted in the making of several big fish frys. Click to hear some tips that will help you catch more good eating blue catfish. Watch the video Luke filmed on A SPORTSMANS LIFE on YouTube or Carbon Tv (www.carbontv.com). Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org