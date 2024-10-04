Blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni

Luke's guest this week is Mr. Kurt England. Kurt grew up on the upper Texas coast hunting waterfowl and currently owns several hundred acres of prime coastal marsh. Listen to Kurt and Luke discuss the many changes in waterfowl hunting in Texas that has occurred in the past several decades, especially the changes in migratory patterns of geese. Kurt and partner Paul Moore own Vineyard Max (www.vineyardmax.net) and manufacture a popular deer attractant from dried, hammer milled grape skins.

