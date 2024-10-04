© 2024 88.9 KETR
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni

Published October 4, 2024 at 9:22 PM CDT
Lake Tawakoni guide Tony Pennebaker joins Luke this week to talk blue catfish
Luke Clayton
Lake Tawakoni guide Tony Pennebaker joins Luke this week to talk blue catfish

This week Luke visits with Tawakoni catfish guide Tony Pennebaker (903-474-3078). Blue catfish in the slot range (20-30 inches) have been on a very dependable bite. Luke and Tony discuss a recent trip that resulted in the making of several big fish frys. Click to hear some tips that will help you catch more good eating blue catfish. Watch the video Luke filmed on A SPORTSMANS LIFE on YouTube or Carbon Tv (www.carbontv.com). Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org

