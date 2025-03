This is the time of year when many Texas hunters are often looking for a new lease to hunt for various reason for many reasons. Larry Weishuhn aka, Mr. Whitetail (www.larryweishuhn.net) and Luke have both had many years of experience leasing hunting lands and in to day's show, they cover a few points that may help you in your quest for a good place to hunt that best suits your needs. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org.

