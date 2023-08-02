Wildfire near Bastrop State Park forced evacuations

A wildfire on the south side of Bastrop State Park forced the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses, the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says. In a 9:19 p.m. update, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said evacuees can return home.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet that multiple agencies responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon along westbound State Highway 71 near Harmon Road — around four miles east of downtown Bastrop. Evacuation orders, when they were in effect, stretched from Harmon Road to Pine Hill Loop.

The Texas A&M Forest Service website shows the wildfire, named the Powder Keg Pine fire, is about 100 acres in size and 50% contained as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Austin Fire Department says it sent multiple units to help fight the fire, alongside Travis County emergency service districts, and expects to stay until around 9 p.m.

AFD shared video taken from a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter showing how close the fire got to buildings.

Video posted to Twitter shows black smoke billowing next to Parabellum Research, a small arms manufacturer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.