© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories from Texas Stations

'Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band' with Carmen Fields

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
Carmen Fields and her father, Ernie Fields.
Courtesy of Carmen Fields
Carmen Fields and her father, Ernie Fields.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents part one of a two-part discussion with Carmen Fields, Emmy Award–winning broadcast news journalist and author of Going Back To T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band.

As a child growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fields heard her father tell stories about life on the road touring with his 17-piece orchestra in the 1920s, '30s and '40s. In the mid-1980s she decided to record those memories from her father.

Fields talks about the talented musicians her father played with, how he became a big band leader, how he maintained his optimism even while he faced entrenched racial prejudice and threats of violence, and the legacy he left.

Copyright 2023 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.

Stories from Texas Stations
John L. Hanson Jr.