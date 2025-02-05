Our next coffee meet-up is Feb. 12 at the Carver Center

Join KUT News Wednesday, Feb. 12, for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center between 8:30 and 10:30 am.

Stop by on your way to work, school or workout to meet some of the voices and journalists behind KUT News, get a cuppa and score some KUT News swag.

KUT News Morning Meet-Up

Between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

1165 Angelina Street

No need to RSVP, just pop in and visit.

KUT Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all.

