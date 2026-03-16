Six Flags hopes Travis Kelce can send attendance on a thrill ride

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Six Flags Entertainment is partnering with an NFL star as the theme park company looks for ways to draw more visitors to its parks.

The company announced this week that it has partnered with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as a brand ambassador. Under the agreement, Kelce will appear in marketing campaigns promoting the Six Flags brand and its parks.

Six Flags operates several attractions in Texas, including Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and the Schlitterbahn water park in New Braunfels.

The Charlotte-based company says Kelce's involvement is aimed at reaching younger audiences and introducing new visitors to the parks. The agreement allows Six Flags to use Kelce's name, image and likeness in advertising and promotional materials.

Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, said he hopes the partnership will help connect more families and fans with the parks.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The partnership comes as Six Flags works to recover from a difficult financial year. The company reported a net loss of more than $1.5 billion in 2025.

Six Flags operates more than two dozen parks across North America, including major destinations in Texas that draw visitors from across the region. The company says more details about the Kelce campaign will be announced later this year.

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