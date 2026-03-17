Houston rodeo makes 'family-friendly' updates to dress code following weekend fights

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has made changes to its dress code policy after also introducing increased security protocols following fights last weekend on the carnival grounds at NRG Park, which led to chaos among attendees and the premature closing of the carnival.

On Tuesday morning, the rodeo released an updated version of its guest code of conduct, which included new attire requirements while on the rodeo grounds. A rodeo spokesperson said in a statement the charges are meant to improve safety and promote a "family-friendly" environment.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event, and we want every guest, especially young people, to have a safe and memorable experience," the statement reads.

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Along with wearing shirts and appropriate footwear, the attire requirements include:

No clothing that is “considered inappropriate” or that includes “objectionable material,” such as obscene language or graphics, and no “excessively torn cloth” or visible undergarments

No clothing "which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment."

No "visible tattoos or any other attire bearing the name, insignia, colors, or other indicia of affiliation to a criminal street gang."

The updated code of conduct also states that rodeo officials reserve the right to deny admission to anyone wearing clothing "that could detract from the experience of other guests." According to the rodeo, guests agree to the code of conduct when they purchase tickets.

The revised dress code coincides with increased security measures in response to fighting in the carnival area on Saturday night that caused guests to run and create confusion.

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Videos shared onsocial mediaSaturday night showed large crowds of rodeo attendees running through the carnival area. Other videos showed security officers breaking up several physical altercations that occurred nearby.

“We hold daily meetings with law enforcement and are working with them on an elevated level,” rodeo officials said in a statement. “Law enforcement and the Rodeo are actively monitoring social media and deploying additional officers as needed. Together, we are taking proactive steps to help ensure this type of incident does not occur again and to maintain a safe environment for our guests."

The 2026 rodeo season concludes this Sunday, March 22.

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