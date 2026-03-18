March Madness 2026: North Texas teams and players to watch

March Madness is officially underway and three North Texas teams are represented. Both the Texas Christian University men's and women's teams made the cut, as well as Southern Methodist University's men's team.

The Denton Record-Chronicle's John Fields joined KERA's Ron Corning to talk about their seasons leading up to the championship tournament and the players he'll be watching.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above.

TCU Horned Frogs

It really has been quite the year for the TCU women's team. They've gone 29-5 overall, won the Big 12 regular season championship, lost in the conference tournament title game, and earned a no. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament as a result — plus the rights to host for the first two rounds of the tournament. That's the second highest seed that TCU has had in program history after earning a no. 2 seed last year when they advanced to the Elite Eight, which was the furthest run in basketball for either the TCU men or women, ever.

Olivia Miles — a transfer from Notre Dame — has led the way in their return to another special season. She's their leading scorer, a strong rebounder, and an impressive facilitator. She also leads the team in steals, so she can kind of do it all.

Miles and Cal transfer Marta Suarez have been a really formidable one-two punch for them. Suarez anchors TCU down low as a capable scorer and their leading rebounder. They'll both be crucial in the team's first matchup against UC San Diego at 11 a.m. Friday.

Tony Gutierrez/AP / AP / AP TCU's Marta Suarez, left, and Olivia Miles, right, have a fun moment as they respond to questions during a news conference after an NCAA women's basketball game against Arkansas Pine Bluff in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Meanwhile, the TCU men got the no. 9 seed after a solid regular season. They finished sixth in a competitive Big 12 and face an Ohio State team Thursday morning that fared comparably in the Big 10.

For TCU, it all starts with a pair of prolific forwards — David Punch is their leading scorer and rebounder, and then Xavier Edmonds is a good scorer and rebounder as well as a really prolific shooter. Those two will be pivotal in setting the tone for the Horned Frogs.

SMU Mustangs

SMU's men's team was one of the last four teams to make the tournament as a no. 11 seed which means they'll be the first local team in action this week — they face Miami Ohio in one of the first four games Wednesday night. The Redhawks have put together quite the season in the mid-major ranks, with an undefeated regular season. They're just the fifth program to do so in the last 20 years, so SMU will certainly have its hands full in that matchup.

But they've got some stars to rely on between seniors Boopie Miller and Jaron Pierre Jr. They're both formidable scorers, Miller being their top playmaker, and the two guys really help create a team that's got some strong depth with three other double-figure scorers.

Other Texas teams

A total of 13 teams from Texas are playing in both tournaments, with six on the women's side and seven in the men's bracket.

As far as the women teams go, it all starts with Texas. They're leading the way as a no. 1 seed and have put together a heck of a year at 31-3. Coach Vic Schaefer has built a perennial power with a shot at making another deep run this year. Beyond them, Baylor and Texas Tech have earned solid seeds following good years in the Big 12. UT-San Antonio and Stephen F. Austin are also in as no. 16 seeds after winning their conference tournaments.

Then on the men's side, Houston is once again one of the top contenders in the state and the nation. Grant McCaslin's got another formidable squad at Texas Tech — even with some injuries this year, they've got a shot to make some noise as a no. 5 seed. Texas A&M made the tournament in year one under Bucky McMillan, and UT and Prairie View A&M are both part of the first four games as well. So needless to say, we've got plenty of teams from the Lone Star State that'll be playing to keep their seasons alive during March Madness.

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