Why Texans Don’t Vote — And What Could Change That

https://youtu.be/jWtThjRtkm4

Why do so many Texans sit out elections—even when local decisions shape daily life? On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina, break down the real reasons behind Texas' persistently low voter turnout.

Texas routinely ranks near the bottom nationally when it comes to voter participation. While turnout sometimes spikes during competitive presidential elections, midterms often draw only a fraction of eligible voters, and municipal elections can see participation fall into the single digits. The hosts explain that this isn't just about apathy—it's about a mix of structural barriers, costs, and perceptions that shape whether people see voting as worth their time.

At the center of the discussion is civic duty: the idea that voting is a responsibility tied to being an active citizen in a representative democracy. But civic motivation alone often isn't enough. Voting also comes with costs—time spent researching candidates, navigating long ballots, figuring out where and when to vote, and overcoming registration hurdles. In Texas, where voters must register in advance and ballots can be lengthy and complex, those costs can discourage participation, especially for people with less time or access to information.

The conversation also examines how election rules and policies affect turnout. Mail voting, voter ID laws, and limits on local voting innovations all play a role in shaping who votes and who doesn't. While concerns about election security frequently dominate political debates, the hosts argue that making voting easier and making it safer are not mutually exclusive goals.

Competition—or the lack of it—is another key factor. In districts where outcomes feel predetermined, many voters don't believe their vote will matter. That sense of inefficacy is reinforced by redistricting practices and one-party dominance, even as Texas' rapidly changing demographics suggest the potential for more competitive elections in the future.

A significant portion of the episode focuses on Latino voter turnout, which remains lower on average despite Latinos making up one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the Texas electorate. The hosts stress that Latino voters are not a monolith and point to inconsistent outreach from political parties, younger average age, and socioeconomic factors as major contributors to lower participation. Sustained engagement—not just last-minute appeals during election season—is critical to changing that pattern.

Looking ahead, the hosts explore possible solutions: stronger civic education starting at an early age, more resources for local election officials, clearer communication with voters, and even bold ideas like making Election Day a holiday. Whether through better funding, policy changes, or cultural shifts that celebrate participation, the episode makes the case that higher turnout isn't just possible—it's essential.

TOPICS:

What motivates voters?

Lack of competitive elections.

Issues mobilizing voters.

The power of the vote.

Roadblocks to voting in Texas.

Low Latino voter turnout.

Policies that impact voting.

How to motivate non-voters.

In addition to YouTube, Party Politics airs every Friday night at 8:00 p.m. CT on Houston Public Media TV-8 (PBS), or listen every Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT on News 88.7. The audio podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts (or wherever you get your podcasts).

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