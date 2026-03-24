What are energy leaders saying in Houston this week amid Iran war and spiking oil prices?

The war in Iran, which continues to send shockwaves through the global energy markets, is one of the top discussions at this week's CERAWeek conference, which is one of the most influential energy conferences in the world. It brings together thousands of executives, policymakers, technical experts, and more.

To learn more about what those in the oil and gas industry will be talking about during the conference, including the petroleum reserve, renewable energy, nuclear energy, the power needed for AI data centers, and more, Houston Matters host Craig Cohen talks with Jordan Blum, energy editor for Fortune (in the video and audio above).

Houston Public Media / YouTube Jordan Blum, energy editor for Fortune, speaking with Houston Matters from the annual CERAWeek conference.

Also: Not everyone in Houston is happy about the oil and gas conference. Critics argue CERAWeek just pays lip service to climate change and the need for an energy transition.

Houston Public Media reporter Kyle McClenagan tells us about the protesters who gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center Monday and their concerns.

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