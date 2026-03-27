Johnson County sheriff arrested again on perjury charge in ongoing sexual harassment case

Johnson County's Sheriff has been arrested for a third time in connection to an ongoing sexual harassment case.

Jail records show Adam King, 58, was booked in Thursday on an aggravated perjury charge. A bond hasn't been set.

King was indicted Wednesday, according to court records. It's the second time he's been indicted for aggravated perjury.

In October, he was accused of lying to a grand jury about changing one of his employees' work schedules, Anna Goodloe, after she reported him for sexual harassment earlier last year. That charge was dismissed in December.

"As you know, the previous case was dismissed as being an illegal and unlawful indictment," King said in a statement Thursday. "This is more of the same and is all laughable, petty, and unprofessional."

Bill Mason, one of King's attorneys, previously told KERA News the October indictment was unlawful because it was made by the same grand jury who heard King's allegedly false testimony.

According to the Texas Constitution, "if an individual is charged with aggravated perjury before a grand jury, the indictment may not be entered by the grand jury before which the false statement was alleged to have been made."

KERA News reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and will update this story with any response.

King was arrested and indicted in August on charges of sexual harassment and retaliating against both the accuser, Goodloe, and the chief deputy who reported him to the Texas Rangers. He was accused of making several sexually inappropriate comments to multiple female employees for more than a year, beginning in 2024.

According to court documents, a grand jury asked King during an Aug. 27 testimony if he changed Goodloe's schedule, which he denied twice. When the grand jury asked about the reduction in hours, court records allege King said he had "no idea" about it and pointed the blame to other employees in the sheriff's office.

King was initially on paid administrative leave after his first indictments but was allowed to return to work with restrictions after his bond conditions were adjusted.

His trial is set for May 18.

This story was updated to include comments from Johnson County Sheriff Adam King.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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