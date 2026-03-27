No Kings protests return to North Texas this weekend

Protests are expected this weekend across North Texas in resonse to Trump administration policies, including immigration, military action in Iran and changes to the Department of Homeland Security.

This third wave of No Kings protests is scheduled for Saturday across Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties. Traffic delays are expected. To view a full list of scheduled protests, visit the No Kings website .

The first official No Kings protests were held last June, coinciding with a military parade for the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's birthday. Millions participated nationwide, and thousands gathered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A second round in October drew over 3,000 people to downtown Dallas.

President Donald Trump has maintained that he is "not a king" and claimed that protest participants are "not representative of the people of our country," according to The Associated Press . Trump also attributed a lack of cooperation from local authorities to his defense of an intensive deportation initiative.

KERA has reached out to the Dallas Police Department and Indivisible Dallas for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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