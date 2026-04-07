Dallas Stars ban 'Nazi salute' fan from American Airlines Center

The Dallas Stars banned a fan from the American Airlines Center after a viral video showed a group doing what appeared to be Nazi salutes during a game in December.

A Stars spokesperson told KERA the person from the group who purchased the tickets was identified and banned from the American Airlines Center. It wasn't clear if the other people in the video were also identified or banned.

At least one of the men in the video was wearing a Dallas Stars jersey while making the gesture.

The spokesperson said the team will increase in-arena messaging regarding the fan code of conduct and how violations can be reported. Staff will also be trained to identify and handle similar situations.

"Any type of discriminatory or hateful behavior will not be tolerated and has no place in our arena," the spokesperson said. "Creating and sustaining environments that are inclusive, safe and respectful is a non-negotiable for the Dallas Stars."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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