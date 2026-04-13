Texas education board gives preliminary OK to required reading list that includes Bible material

The Texas State Board of Education gave preliminary approval Friday to a mandatory list of books that all public schools will teach starting in 2030, paring down an earlier version students and educators had criticized for being too long, lacking diversity and emphasizing Christianity.

The majority-Republican board voted 9-5 to approve the reading list, which the group will have a chance to revise ahead of final approval set for June. All five Democrats on the board voted against the list.

The board had delayed voting on the list in January to allow for more time to review the proposal.

A 2023 state law required the Texas Education Agency to design the list of reading materials for public K-12 students. The agency initially recommended roughly 300 books for consideration, far exceeding the requirement of at least one literary work in each grade.

The original list included childhood favorites across a range of genres — from Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat to S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders — while also incorporating biblical material such as The Parable of the Prodigal Son and The Road to Damascus. In addition to the lack of religious diversity, critics raised concerns about the underrepresentation of women as well as Hispanic and Black authors.

The revised list, proposed by Republican member Keven Ellis of Lufkin, cut about 100 readings — including Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Frederick Douglass' What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July? — though it still includes Bible texts.

"There are other states, many other states, who have recommended reading lists," Ellis said. "To my knowledge, there is not one that will have a required reading list as robust as this, that will be common for every student across the state."

The Texas Education Agency created the original proposal after reviewing books used by other states and organizations. The agency has also said it factored in survey responses from roughly 5,700 teachers, noting that the list contained fewer books than what educators said they currently use.

But during hours of public testimony this week, educators said they considered the survey insufficient because teachers did not review or revise the reading list before the education agency submitted it to the State Board of Education.

They pointed to a different survey of more than 2,600 educators conducted by the Texas Council of Teachers of English Language Arts. The survey concluded that in all but one grade, it would be "mathematically impossible" to read and teach the full list during the typical 36 instructional weeks in a school year.

"I believe that an acceptable list would be one that's created with teacher expertise, leaning on the strengths of everyone involved in this work," said Markesha Tisby, president of Texas Council of Teachers of English Language Arts. "There's still time. There's no prize for making this decision quickly. We have time to build something great for our Texas students, and they deserve it."

The public has not yet weighed in on the revised list the board preliminarily approved Friday.

Member Julie Pickren, R-Pearland, said she was shocked to see writings from Douglass and Booker T. Washington removed. Republican Brandon Hall of Aledo said he views the list as a "starting place." Members will have opportunities to suggest changes and offer feedback before the final vote in June.

Supporters of the list have said they believe the biblical material will help students better grasp the influence of Christianity in U.S. history. Meanwhile, at least one critic called the original list and its biblical material "a lawsuit waiting to happen," while many stressed the importance of students needing to see themselves reflected in the books they read.

"As a recent graduate of the Texas public school system, I care deeply about the curriculum my friends and family will be taught," said Sumya Paruchuri, a freshman at the University of North Texas.

"The best taught English classes that I had were when the teachers were passionate about the text they were teaching, whether they were fans of the work or understood the educational opportunities they presented for students," Paruchuri added. "The required reading list's attempt to standardize readings is unhelpful and counterproductive to the real needs of students and educators."

From The Texas Tribune

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