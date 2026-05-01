Houston man indicted on capital murder charge in ‘ding dong ditch’ shooting death of 11-year-old

A Houston man was indicted on a capital murder charge Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy who was playing a prank, according to court documents.

Gonzalo Leon Jr., 43, was arrested last September and charged with murder in the shooting death of Julian Guzman, 11. Guzman was shot in the back on Aug. 30, 2025, while allegedly playing a "ding dong ditch" prank with a cousin, according to police.

A Harris County grand jury this week elevated the charge to capital murder, which carries a punishment of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to Leon's arrest affidavit, Guzman's cousin told police he saw Leon exit the home wearing all black and shoot into the ground once before raising the pistol and shooting Guzman.

Leon has been in the Harris County Jail under a $1.3 million bond since September. He is set to have a bond hearing for his capital murder charge on Friday.

Leon's defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

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