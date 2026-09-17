'This is not normal September heat': North Texas meteorologist warns extreme heat is here to stay

It's been a record-breaking month with at least 14 days of triple digit temperatures so far this month.

WFAA's senior meteorologist Jesse Hawila joined NTX Now host Ron Corning and managing producer Bekah Morr for a literal temperature check. He discusses when we're likely to finally see cooler weather and the buzz around El Niño this year.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the conversation in full, click the 'listen' button above.

How has this September compared to years past?

Hawila says he frequently hears people saying, "It's September, it's always hot!" but that isn't entirely true.

"This is not your normal September heat," he said. "We, today, are likely to hit our 15th day of triple digits. Now, in an average year, DFW sees 20 triple digit days in a year and we are now at 15-plus just in September."

Hawila says the previous record for the most triple digit days in September was eight in 2023.

"This is the hottest September we've ever had recorded at DFW," he said. "Only one day this month has not been 100 and that day was September 3rd and it was 94."

Is there any relief coming?

Unfortunately, Hawila says he doesn't see any meaningful relief in the near future.

"By that, I mean could there be a day or two here or there over the next couple of weeks where a little front comes in, and some of us get some rain and the high is like 93," he said.

With El Niño affecting North Texas this fall and winter, we could see cooler temperatures than normal and wetter conditions.

Hawila says we'll have to be patient though, as we likely won't see those weather conditions until closer to the end of the year.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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