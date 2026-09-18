'They're really struggling financially': How older adults are navigating rising costs

These difficult economic times are taking a toll on us all, but there are unique challenges for seniors many of whom live on fixed incomes.

The Senior Source in Dallas is on the frontlines, working to connect seniors to resources and other organizations in North Texas that are stepping up to fill that need.

Julie Krawczyk, program director of The Senior Source's Elder Financial Safety Center, spoke with NTX Now's Ron Corning about ways they're helping seniors every day.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the conversation in full, click the 'listen' button above.

Rising costs & fixed incomes

Krawczyk says when you're on a fixed income, it's difficult to make a penny stretch. Senior Source has opportunities to teach financial literacy for those who need it.

"So many of them have never had access to financial literacy or education so for the very first time they're coming to us to learn how to budget or how to use those resources and maximize them," she said.

Older adults back in the workforce

Because of rising costs, older adults are reentering the workforce to add additional income to get by.

"We have older adult workers in the workforce at higher rates than we've ever seen, coupled with an aging population," Krawczyk said.

Some folks find joy and purpose when they come out of retirement to learn a new skill at an older age, but that isn't necessarily the case for every older adult.

"We are dealing with people who are emotionally distraught," Krawczyk said. "We're addressing that head on with them. A lot of our work, when you think about financial protection, is about the emotional response to money. Instead of focusing on what they don't have right now, we focus on what we can do. That doesn't make it perfect."

Ron Corning is a co-hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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