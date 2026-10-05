How to enjoy fair food while maintaining a healthy diet

The food’s always a popular aspect of the State Fair of Texas. But can you really have it and still maintain an otherwise healthy diet? In today’s Vital Signs, Denice Taylor a registered dietitian with Texas Health Arlington tells KERA’s Sam Baker it’s possible with some advanced planning.

Taylor: Well, the real caution at the Texas State Fair is to avoid overeating. Skip these super-sized foods. So we might have that mindset that, wow, this is a bigger size, but we’ve got to remember that the portion control will keep us on track.

So, my advice is to go online to the Texas State Fair and hit that tab called food to do a little bit of research to look at those foods that are going to be offered.

And I’ve also found that there’s healthier creative food options indoors at the fair where you can get healthier smaller samples at cooking demonstrations.

Baker: But what about the food outside?

Taylor: So, here’s a strategy. Plan in advance to share with your companions. Grab an extra fork, some small plates, and split things. That way you’ll have a chance to try a lot of different foods without overindulging.

Baker: Before you go to the fair, I’m sure there are some people who think I’m not going to eat before I go because I know I’ll eat plenty when I get there.

Taylor: Well, bad idea. I would recommend eating a snack, a meal, or a smoothie before you go to the fair. You’ll feel less hungry and won’t be as tempted to overindulge. So, get a little snack in before you go to fair.

And we do know that the time of day to enjoy the fair is also key. We tend to have a better control of our diet earlier in the day. So, I recommend going in the morning or early afternoon if your schedule allows. And that way, there’s more time to walk off and burn off those calories.

Baker: What about dieting and exercising before you go?

Taylor: Well, here’s a simple strategy to get in some extra steps. We know there’s a lot of walking involved at the Texas State Fair. So, when you arrive, grab a map that pinpoints the locations of your favorite foods. Many of those same foods, like let’s say corny dogs, for example, are offered at multiple spots throughout the fairgrounds. So, challenge yourself to walk to the farthest location. And you’ll get those steps in.

Along the way, you’ll have a chance to enjoy the festivities or test your game skills on the midway. But staying active and moving around while you’re at the fair can make that even more enjoyable.

Baker: Can you walk enough at the fair to offset that corny dog?

Taylor: Interesting, some calculations have been done to show that it takes about 9,000 steps to walk off an average corny dog. But my advice is to not allow your trip to the fair to derail your good eating habits. Start fresh the next day. Work to stay focused on eating well and being active.

Baker: Anything you’d like to add before we go?

Taylor: Well, many of the beverages that are offered at the fair and similar events are full of sugar and unwanted calories. A helpful tip is to buy a bottle of water early on and then refill it as needed. You’ll save money and calories and will tend to be less hungry.

RESOURCES:

Texas State Fair: Your Guide to Fair Food Without Regret

What to eat at the fair

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