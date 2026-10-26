Fatal shootout leaves 2 dead outside of Canton

A Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and a Canton police officer was injured Tuesday evening, after a failed arrest attempt near Canton. The suspect involved also died at the scene, according to officials.

At approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Canton Police Department in serving an arrest warrant in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, located just south of Canton. The suspect was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., gunfire was fired from inside the residence toward the responding law enforcement officers, who then returned fire. During the shootout, both a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy and a Canton police officer sustained gunshot wounds.

Following the gunfire exchange, emergency medical response and investigations revealed

Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Deputy was airlifted to a regional hospital, where he later died.

Canton Police Officer was transported to a hospital in Plano to undergo surgery for a gunshot wound to the arm.

The suspect was found dead inside the residence following the incident.

Authorities confirmed that the shootout was an isolated incident with no remaining threat to the public. The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation into the shooting.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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