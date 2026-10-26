The Granada Theater in East Dallas will close to make way for a bathhouse 

For the last several decades, the Granada has been a live music venue hosting musicians on the rise, such as Sierra Ferrell, Arlo Parks and Leon Bridges.

But Friday, owners Mike Schoder and Julia Garton said they were selling the storied 80-year-old theater to a spa and wellness concept called Bathhouse. They are also selling the adjacent Sundown restaurant.

“Granada brought people together for the music, while Sundown gave them a place to gather over food drinks and friendship,” the couple said in a Facebook post, where they announced the sale.

“Bathhouse will bring people together through wellness, relaxation and connection. Different experiences, but the same spirit of community.”

The owners said rising costs, changing audiences and a desire to enjoy life untethered from the venue all played a role in their decision to sell.

Sundown will close Nov. 1. The Granada will close in April.

Schoder and Garton said that personal reasons also contributed to their decision to close shop after 34 years.



“A friend recently told me, ‘We’ve got 20 good summers left.’ Those words stuck.”

This is a developing story.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

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