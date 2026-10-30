United Methodist Church replaces senior clergy at Highland Park church after vote to sever ties 

A United Methodist Church bishop has appointed a new senior pastor at Highland Park United Methodist Church after congregants there voted to sever ties with the denomination.

Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. with the Horizon Texas Conference appointed Rev. Andy Lewis – his assistant and the conference’s chief of staff – as the new senior pastor effective immediately, the conference announced Thursday.

“As your pastor, Andy will care for you, preach the Word, offer the sacraments and walk with you through this season,” Saenz said in a letter. “He will help ensure that Highland Park United Methodist Church continues its ministry as a congregation connected to the wider church.”

HPUMC senior pastor Rev. Matt Tuggle and minister-in-residence Rev. Paul Rasmussen have been reappointed “from all positions,” though the conference did not provide details.

Tuggle and Rasmussen were adamant supporters of the disaffiliation and spoke in a video posted on HPUMC’s website urging congregants to vote in favor of severing ties with UMC.

Of the more than 4,700 votes cast earlier this week, 90% were in favor of leaving the United Methodist Church. The conference sued HPMC earlier this year for allegedly trying to quietly cut ties with the denomination by changing its bylaws.

However, UMC leadership said the vote does not officially terminate the church’s affiliation and are standing firm that the congregation remains a part of the UMC.

“Our Book of Discipline does not authorize a local church to unilaterally leave the denomination, and the temporary process that once allowed churches to disaffiliate ended in 2023,” Saenz wrote in his letter. “Highland Park United Methodist Church remains a United Methodist congregation and a charge of the Horizon Texas Conference.”

Despite the announcement, the Highland Park UMC’s church council said it plans to move forward with its current senior pastor as “Highland Park Methodist Church,” calling the decision to appoint a new leader a “retaliatory move.”

“The bishop has said he will listen to our congregation, and our congregation has spoken loud and clear,” the council told KERA in a statement. “The bishop’s declaration changes nothing for us. This Sunday, we will worship as usual with our clergy, including our Senior Minister, Rev. Matt Tuggle at the pulpit – at our Church on the corner of Mockingbird and Hillcrest.”

UMC leadership said University Park United Methodist Church has invited Highland Park members to attend service with the new senior pastor at its location this Sunday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m., to avoid “unnecessary conflict” during the transition.

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Bianca at brodriguezmora@kera.org.

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