Plano voters reject tax measure for new Dallas Stars arena

Voters in Plano rejected a proposition that would use tax revenue to help finance a new arena for the Dallas Stars.

Proposition A had 53.9% of voters opposing the measure, according to results from the Denton and Collin County elections offices.

The proposition would have allowed Plano to implement venue taxes on certain purchases surrounding the arena, which would have contributed to the city’s $700 million share for the venue.

Plano resident Karen Dubrow, along with several other Plano residents, created the STOP the Stars Arena PAC to rally against Proposition A. She said the city’s plans to redevelop The Shops at Willow Bend into the team’s new home have left residents in the dark, with many questions still waiting to be answered.

“When I started my clinic in 1990, I took out a loan from the bank. And you know what? I had to have a business plan. I had to prove to them I was a worthy risk,” Dubrow told KERA. “There is no proof that this is a worthy risk.”

The proposition will use up to five different venue taxes – on hotel stays, car rentals, arena parking, tickets, and other venue related purchases – to help finance the new $1 billion arena.

The increases include a minimum 5% rate on short-term car rentals, a maximum 2% hotel occupancy tax, maximum $3 cost per vehicle on venue event parking, and a maximum 10% rate on venue admissions.

City officials emphasized that no other taxes would be raised other than venue taxes.

The arena would also be financially supported by a tax increment revenue zone, or TIRZ. The TIRZ district spans from Windhaven Parkway to Dallas North Tollway, covering a total of 896.9 acres. All sales and property tax growth from the district will help fund the city’s contributions to the Stars arena.

Plano City Council approved the contribution of $700 million towards the estimated $1 billion project shortly after the Stars announced their move earlier this year. The city also approved using part of the revenue in the TIRZ district to cover part of the construction cost for the Stars Arena.

The Stars’ parent company, Dallas Sports & Entertainment LP, will cover the remainder of the cost.

Plano ISD will also allocate $250 million to the project over the next 18 years using a portion of its taxes from the TIRZ district.

The STOP the Stars Arena PAC said Proposition A was the only opportunity for Plano residents to have a say in the arena. They’ve raised concerns over potential property tax increases, traffic overflow, and the disturbance of the suburban nature of Plano.

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Bianca at brodriguezmora@kera.org.

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