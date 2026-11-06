How immigration policy and ICE enforcement could change under Democrats

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Tuesday's midterm election results represent a massive shift in political power in both Washington and Austin. Over the coming days, Houston Matters is examining what that means, issue by issue, for Houstonians and for organizations and interests here who might soon have the ears of newly elected officials.

Previously, we discussed how the changes might affect education in the state.

In an interview with Craig Cohen on Friday’s program, we focused on immigration with the help of Cesar Espinosa, executive director of the civil rights nonprofit FIEL Houston, and Ruby Powers, immigration attorney and owner of the Powers Law Group.

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