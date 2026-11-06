Leaders of powerful energy industry prepare to work with Democrat on Texas Railroad Commission

Associations representing oil companies in Texas said they would welcome Jon Rosenthal to work with the industry as he pursues tougher regulation.

Fresh off his win for the commissioner seat of the Texas Railroad Commission, the Cypress Democrat and state rep's policy proposals include sweeping reforms, such as banning the practice of burning excess gas into the atmosphere, introducing fees for disposing industrial wastewater and bolstering resources, such as raising salaries for employees, at the commission.

While Bo French, Rosenthal's erstwhile opponent, cast the two-decade oil field engineer as a threat to Texas oil and gas, industry leaders said they welcome his expertise.

Ben Shepperd, president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, points to Rosenthal’s 25-year career in the energy industry as a mechanical engineer as well as his four-term run at the state House of Representatives.

"I know a lot of folks are maybe disappointed. It’s the first Democrat in 30-plus years," Shepperd said. "But I’ll remind some of them that the oil and gas industry in Texas somehow survived under Democratic leadership for over 100 years. And I expect that Texas is going to continue to recognize the importance of oil and gas to our state."

Rosenthal will join two Republicans on the three-member Texas Railroad Commission, breaking more than three decades of GOP control of every seat. Rarely critical of the companies they regulate, commissioners oversee an industry that sends tens of millions of barrels of crude oil annually to the state and country, contributes billions in tax payments that fund roads and school districts, and employs more than 400,000 workers.

Advancing his proposals will require negotiation with his fellow commissioners, particularly on enforcement, said Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association.

"Commission action requires a majority. The two remaining Republican commissioners therefore retain decisive influence on rulemakings and contested cases involving spacing, flaring, injection, and production," Longanecker said. "The practical effect on operators will depend on the degree of alignment among the three members on specific technical and enforcement questions."

Throughout his campaign, Rosenthal pledged to chart a path on the commission as a leader who can't be persuaded by the oil and gas industry's vast resources, while also appealing to industry, which he said is also an economic powerhouse.

His priorities cover an array of issues that are firsts for commissioners. Among his starkest proposals is a ban on donations from oil companies to candidates for the commission, long criticized by watchdog groups. He plans to propose raising salaries to attract and retain workers and make the commission more available to the public. He said he'd push to publish commissioners' calendars, meetings and whether they plan to attend.

As for the industry he'd regulate, he wants to ramp up the plugging of oil wells whose owners went bankrupt, known as orphan wells. During his tenure, he will propose new emergency-preparedness requirements, such as third-party audits and fines, and the publication of inspection results. He'll also seek to ban flaring, instead incentivizing companies to capture the gas to sell it. Groundwater would be regularly monitored.

He has also called for a plan to evaluate the state's resources before approving data center projects, including plans for water and power. Data centers would not be permitted to lie next to residential areas.

After Rosenthal's victory, industry leaders urged newly elected officials to regulate fairly and predictably, saying Texas and the country depend on sustained production. Texas oil is the nation's safeguard from rising fuel prices and dependence on adversaries for energy, said Todd Staples, treasurer of the Texas Oil & Gas Association Good Government Committee.

“Texans’ economic security and energy future depend on sound, science-based legislation, steady executive leadership, and a Railroad Commission that regulates with fairness and predictability," Staples said. "Those taking office in January inherit this responsibility, and we intend to be a constructive partner in the legislative process and a committed advocate for the industry."

Shepperd with the Permian Basin Association said he expects Rosenthal to bring new ideas to the commission that could advance its goals of cracking down on orphan oil wells, water usage during production, and waste disposal.

"I'm not overly concerned," he said.

Disclosure: Permian Basin Petroleum Association has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune within the past five years. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here.

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