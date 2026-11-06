Stories from Texas Stations Republicans lost ground in rural Texas, adding to historic wipeout KTTZ | By Jess Huff, Jayme Lozano Carver Published November 6, 2026 at 2:23 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Michael Cavazos / The Texas TribuneVoters exit the polling location at the First Methodist Church Life Center in Gladewater on Tuesday. Rural Texans saw the smallest increase in voter turnout in the state, a factor in the historic Republican wipeout. From the Texas Tribune: Copyright 2026 KTTZ 89.1FMparty’s historic wipeout