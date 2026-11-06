© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans lost ground in rural Texas, adding to historic wipeout

KTTZ | By Jess Huff,
Jayme Lozano Carver
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:23 PM CST
Voters exit the polling location at the First Methodist Church Life Center in Gladewater on Tuesday. Rural Texans saw the smallest increase in voter turnout in the state, a factor in the historic Republican wipeout.
Michael Cavazos
/
The Texas Tribune
Voters exit the polling location at the First Methodist Church Life Center in Gladewater on Tuesday. Rural Texans saw the smallest increase in voter turnout in the state, a factor in the historic Republican wipeout.

From the Texas Tribune:

Copyright 2026 KTTZ 89.1FM

party’s historic wipeout
Stories from Texas Stations
Jess Huff
Jess Huff
Jayme Lozano Carver
Jayme Lozano Carver