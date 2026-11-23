The weekslong lockdown at all five Texas Juvenile Justice Department prisons in August made conditions worse for kids and staff, TJJD's independent watchdog told board members Friday.

Sean McCleskey, the independent ombudsman that investigates TJJD, told the agency's oversight board that the unprecedented statewide lockdown this summer led to increased self-harm and suicidal behavior among children in criminal custody.

"I'm not saying the lockdown is not a tool," he said. "What I'm saying is that this type of lockdown of all five facilities, I think, should be an emergency action, 'break the glass, pull,' only."

TJJD has previously imposed operational lockdowns because of staffing shortages, but those took place one facility at a time for only a couple hours a day. The recent lockdown began Aug. 14 at all five youth prisons across the state, and it lasted anywhere between a few days and a few weeks, depending on the dorm.

The lockdown confined more than 700 children in TJJD custody to their cells for up to 23 hours a day, McCleskey said. Children were sometimes denied restroom access and, at most facilities, didn't get to make phone calls home for weeks.

Facilities disregarded kids' grievances during the lockdown, he said. And staff struggled to attend to children who were hurting themselves and escort them to the restroom. As a result, children sometimes urinated or defecated in their rooms without toilets.

Under TJJD's former executive director Shandra Carter, the agency began the lockdown after a teen assaulted an officer at a youth prison in Gainesville, landing the officer in the hospital. It happened after the officer opened the door to the youth's room while she was alone, which goes against agency protocol.

Carter told staff and board members that the lockdown would be a "safety reset" to better protect and train staff. But McCleskey said the lockdown only made things harder for officers and highlighted TJJD's lack of experienced staff.

"If we get into a situation where we've got to lock down a facility to do training, we've got a whole other set of problems," he said.

McCleskey's office also found that at three of the five TJJD facilities, the lockdown had no impact on incidents of youth assaulting staff.

McKenzie Garrett, a spokesperson for TJJD, said in a statement the agency appreciates the ombudsman's report and is "committed to learning from and addressing past concerns, while applying those lessons to take proactive steps to help prevent similar concerns from arising in the future."

McCleskey's findings echo The Texas Newsroom's reporting on the TJJD lockdown. Chris Ellison, the former interim leader of a TJJD facility in Brownwood, was fired after he said he refused to participate in the lockdown because he believed it violated youth's rights, including protection against excessive punishment.

The Texas Newsroom also obtained messages between Ellison and Carter that show Carter called for the lockdown because she was facing pressure to take a more punitive approach to running the agency.

Carter abruptly resigned last month and hasn't publicly stated why.

The ombudsman's findings come after a state advisory commission concluded in its own report last week that the lockdown led to negative outcomes for kids across the state.

This story has been updated with a statement from TJJD.

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