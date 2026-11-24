The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Monday for parts of North Texas beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday morning.

Western North Texas could see temperatures fall as low as 27 degrees Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, according to the warning.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for western North and Central Texas for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temps could kill sensitive plants and damage outdoor plumbing. Protect the 4 P's: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Take precautions now if traveling! #txwx pic.twitter.com/pcpsgz07zR

— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) November 23, 2026

North Texans will see a high of 50 degrees Tuesday before reaching 34 degrees by nighttime.

A 30% chance of scattered showers could bring a few sleet pellets to the region Tuesday night but accumulation is not expected as temperatures will warm up to a sunny and cool 55 degrees by Wednesday, according to the latest forecast.

Areas that could see freezing conditions are urged to take precautionary measures for plants and ensure exposed outdoor pipes are protected. The public is also urged to move outdoor animals and pets to warm and dry shelters and provide food and unfrozen water.

The warning is in effect for the following counties:

Tarrant

Johnson

Parker

Wise

Denton

Erath

Hood

Somervell

Comanche

Mills

Hamilton

Bosque

Lampasas

Coryell

Montague

Cooke

Young

Jack

Stephens

Palo Pinto

Eastland

Automatic sprinkler systems should be turned off to avoid creating ice on nearby roads, driveways and walkways.

A freeze warning is issued when below-freezing temperatures are likely to occur during the growing season, the time of year when the climate allows plants to germinate, grow and mature, according to the NWS.

Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, sensitive plants and other vegetation, according to the NWS.

Dry weather will move back into North Texas by Thanksgiving, with a forecast of mostly sunny conditions and temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 50s, according to the NWS. On Thursday night, North Texas will see lows around 30 degrees.

Warmer temperatures are in store for the region over the weekend as southern winds bring temperatures to above-normal on Saturday, the NWS forecasts.

Warmer conditions are expected to persist into early next week.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

The Report’s environment coverage is supported by the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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