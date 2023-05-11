Avid TV watcher is selling memorabilia after plans for a museum fall through

(SOUNDBITE OF GARY PORTNOY AND JUDY HART-ANGELO SONG, "WHERE EVERYBODY KNOWS YOUR NAME")

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Have you ever dreamed of grabbing a drink at the bar from "Cheers"? Now's your chance. Iconic sets and memorabilia from that and other TV shows are up for auction. Superfan James Comisar started building his collection more than three decades ago. His dream of opening a museum fell through, so he's giving the memories back to fans for the right price. You could end up owning costumes from "Star Trek" or the living room from "All In The Family."