Martha Stewart is the oldest cover model on a 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Is there anything Martha Stewart can't do? We know her as a celebrity chef and TV personality, a former prison inmate. She can now add Sports Illustrated model to that list. In fact, she's just become the oldest model to grace the cover at age 81. And let's not dwell on that number. Martha told the "Today" show, aging is boring and we should be focused on good living instead. I couldn't agree more. If anyone asked, I'm ageless. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.