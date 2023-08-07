Collin County pet advocates urge commissioners to put animal shelter expansion on November bond

Volunteers say the Collin County animal shelter is overcrowded and desperate for relief.

Pet advocates are expected to speak during public comments at Monday’s Collin County commissioners’ court meeting. The court is scheduled to hear an update from the planning board about the proposals for the November bond election. The bond’s fund total would be about $683,000,000 without raising taxes, according to the board’s presentation.

One of the board’s recommendations is a $5.7 million expansion of the county’s animal shelter. The 10,000 square foot addition would include four new hallways with 120 kennel runs, a cat quarantine room and a clinic room with two surgery bays. The bond planning board cites an 11% decline in adoptions in 2022 as one of the reasons for adding to the shelter.

The shelter construction would finish in February 2027 if the bond is passed in November.

