Argyle ISD joins lawsuit against TEA over delayed accountability ratings

Argyle ISD is one of the latest school districts to join a sprawling list of litigants asking for an injunction against the Texas Education Agency over the agency’s failure to follow state law in its recent decision about accountability ratings.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath had told districts he would release the 2022-23 school year ratings on Sept. 28, retroactively changing accountability standards in the accountability system that would lower the rating of thousands of schools. Since the lawsuit has attracted a growing number of plaintiffs, TEA has pushed the ratings release back to October. To add insult to injury, Texas administrators have said, TEA hasn’t finalized the methods, measures or procedures used to arrive at the ratings.

Changes to the accountability rating system have to date been shrouded in mystery, though the more than 100 school districts that have joined the lawsuit have reported that they expect the changes to drop accountability ratings for the 2022-23 year for thousands of schools. Typically, accountability ratings are published by Aug. 15, but TEA pushed them back as the agency struggled to revise the system.

“Argyle ISD joining the TEA A-F Accountability litigation was important to our district administration and the Board of Trustees,” Argyle school board President Sam Slaton said in a statement. “We strongly feel that Commissioner Morath needs to uphold the accountability rating system that our State Legislature established and charged the TEA to enact. Argyle ISD, along with dozens of other Texas school districts, believe it is a disservice to our educators and students for the Commissioner to make attempts to retroactively change our accountability standards thus arbitrarily lowering district ratings. Argyle ISD is proud of its standard for academic excellence, give us a goal, and together we will soar to achieve it. For Commissioner Morath to change the goal after the fact is something that we stand united against.”

The ratings interpret Texas public school student’s scores on the STAAR test — the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, which measures the extent of student learning and their ability to apply the knowledge in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills. School systems and campuses earn an A-F accountability rating from TEA.

Argyle ISD has historically earned high accountability ratings.

“We expect to understand the measures and methods by which we are held accountable in order to make thoughtful and intentional educational decisions for our students,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Courtney Carpenter said in a statement.

“Our teachers and students have worked incredibly hard to overcome any learning loss experienced by the pandemic, and they have held steadfast to providing solid interventions for our students. Our students and teachers have made progress and shown growth each year, and we should not be retroactively graded on prior results. We believe this is the right thing to do for all Eagles.”

Denton ISD joined the lawsuit earlier in September.

There are possible implications for property values, Texas school administrators have said, though they are distant. Families look to accountability ratings when they are considering schools for their children. Because students attend school in their geographic zone, families often look for housing near schools that have higher accountability ratings.

