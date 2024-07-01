Texas teachers group says data breach compromised info for more than 400,000 people

The largest educators’ association in Texas and the U.S. was hit with a data breach that compromised the information of more than 414,000 people.

The Association of Texas Professional Educators notified the state of the breach in a data security breach report filed with the Texas Attorney General's Office this month.

The compromised data includes some employees' and members' names, addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, and driver's license numbers.

A notice issued by ATPE said some members' medical records were compromised if they transmitted that information to the association. Members who received a payment from ATPE through an ACH transaction may have had their financial account information compromised as well.

While the data breach report was published to the Texas and Maine attorney general offices in June, ATPE posted a notice of the breach on April 12.

According to the notice, ATPE became aware of "suspicious activities" on its network on Feb. 12. A forensic investigation completed March 20 found evidence that some of ATPE’s systems were accessed by an unauthorized user.

ATPE has not been the only organization hit with a significant data breach this year.

Dallas-based telecommunications company Frontier Communications Parent, which serves more than 1.7 million residential and commercial customers across 25 states, detected a data breach in April.

Frontier Communications was hit with a class action lawsuit after the data breach compromised the information of more than 750,000 people, including 88,000 Texans.

