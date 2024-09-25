Here's who's on ballots in the 7 states likely to decide the presidential election

Updated September 26, 2024 at 12:11 PM ET

With polls showing the presidential election a toss up, the votes that third-party and independent candidates receive in key states could very well decide the White House.

Those vote shares could be small but determinative in an election likely to be decided on the margins.

People linked to the major parties know this, which is why they've spent recent months trying to boost candidates they believe could hurt the opposing major party, while trying to block candidates they think could hurt their own party's prospects.

It's also why Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after ditching his independent presidential bid and endorsing Donald Trump, tried to get off ballots in battleground states.

Despite his efforts, RFK remains on ballots in Michigan and, barring a last-minute legal decision, Wisconsin.

This year’s presidential election is also an example of how it's easier for established third parties to secure a spot on a state’s ballot, compared with independent candidates or minor political parties. Both the Libertarian and Green parties have their candidates on ballots in several swing states.

