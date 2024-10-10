East Texas counties working to bring broadband access to rural communities

Rural communities in East Texas are a step closer to closing the digital gap under a program with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The East Texas Council of Governments was one of four groups statewide selected to participate in the Broadband Buildout Initiative, a partnership with the Dallas Fed and the nonprofit Connect Humanity. The program helps groups find funding for and execute broadband projects.

The council’s special projects director David Scott said bringing broadband access is more than bringing Netflix, Prime and other streaming platforms to homes in rural areas – it’s a matter of necessity.

“We’re looking at areas of telemedicine and telehealth, counseling, online job training, education,” he said. “If anything, we learned from the pandemic that there’s always going to be another threat of a pandemic or something.”

The East Texas Council of Governments, based in Kilgore, has been working with communities and stakeholders for years, said spokeswoman Lindsay Vanderbilt. It’s developed 65 independent broadband projects for unserved and underserved communities across its 14 member counties.

Vanderbilt said creating the infrastructure will take time.

“People kind of equate this to when electricity came to all households,” she said. “Connecting all households to broadband will be a very long-range project.”

The Fed doesn’t fund any projects, but through the program it does provide guidance on how to finance them. There is funding out there, said Marycruz De Leon, senior outreach advisor for the Dallas Fed, “but t it’s not enough to address the issue and there’s still a lot of technical capacity issues that communities face.”

She said one of the reasons why this initiative was created to meet communities where they were in the process of bringing broadband access to underserved areas.

Brian Vo, chief investment officer for Connect Humanity, said digital equity is an essential, like having access to water and electricity – and the impact could empower economic development.

“You have local businesses, small businesses,” he said. “You have the opportunity to keep the population there because they can access new jobs.”

Other organization selected for the broadband program are Panhandle Connected, Permian Connected and Borderplex Connect.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .

