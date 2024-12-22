Sunday Puzzle: Can you conquer this Christmas carol puzzle?

On-air challenge: Every answer today involves a Christmas carol or a popular Christmas song.

Rearrange the letters of TINSEL to spell a word. Then rearrange the letters of THING to spell a word. The two words together are the title of a Christmas carol. What is it?

Take the phrase "He Threw Rings." Change one letter in each word to get the first three words of a popular Christmas carol.

The leading newspaper in Nebraska is the Omaha World-Herald. What Christmas carol has "World" in its title? What Christmas carol has "Herald" in its title?

The refrain of what popular Christmas song consists of only two-letter words?

Name two colors that come before "Christmas" in Billboard top 40 song titles.

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Joseph Young. Change one letter of a place on earth to get a familiar phrase much heard around this time of year. What is it? The answer consists of three words (5,2,5).

Challenge answer: Change one letter of "place on earth" to get "peace on earth!"

Winner: Heather Reed of Eureka Springs, Ark.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Dan Ezekiel, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a two-word brand name for a food item that is marketed as upscale. Remove the last two letters of the first word and the first letter of the second word. Read the result from left to right and you'll get a one-word brand name associated with the budget-conscious. What is it?



