Inside the movement to dismantle the government

The conversation about limited government has morphed from looking at ways to reduce bureaucracy to an effort to eliminate large pieces of the government all together. Russell Muirhead is Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics at Dartmouth College, and he joins host Krys Boyd to discuss why non-elected workers in "the administrative state" find themselves in the crosshairs from both the right and the left, how Donald Trump's term might affect them, and what elimination of their functions might mean for the nation. His book, written with Nancy L. Rosenblum, is "Ungoverning: The Attack on the Administrative State and the Politics of Chaos."

