North Texas doctors in gender-affirming care lawsuits agree to stop practicing on patients

Two North Texas doctors accused of violating the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors cannot practice medicine on patients as the state's lawsuit against them continues, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced this week.

Drs. May Lau and M. Brett Cooper entered agreements last month in their respective cases. The two UT Southwestern Medical Center employees are limited to practicing medicine in academic, administrative and research settings until the agreement is superseded by another court order or terminated by both parties.

A Kaufman County judge also signed an agreed temporary injunction that prevents El Paso endocrinologist Dr. Hector Granados from providing gender-affirming care to minors.

Paxton sued the three doctors last year, alleging they continued to prescribe hormones to teens after Texas' ban went into effect in 2023.

A Tuesday news release from the Attorney General’s office said Paxton “has now prevented the doctors from continuing to violate Texas law and harm children while the cases are ongoing.”

Granados told El Paso Matters he stopped providing gender-affirming care after the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 14. His attorney, Mark Bracken, said in an email to the publication that Granados has followed state laws.

Attorneys for Cooper, Granados and Lau did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Granados’ case will go to trial Oct. 28, according to Kaufman County records. Hearings to dismiss or move the case are scheduled for Feb. 20.

Lau’s transfer hearing, as well as a motion to seal records, will go before a Collin County district court judge Feb. 26. A dismissal hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Cooper has also filed a motion to dismiss. His transfer hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

