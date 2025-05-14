2 new North Texas measles cases now linked to West Texas outbreak

Two new confirmed measles cases in Collin and Rockwall counties have been connected with an outbreak that started in Gaines County earlier this year — marking the first local cases linked to West Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed Tuesday.

The new cases are separate from the other two previously reported by Rockwall County and Collin County health officials this year, which were caused by international travel, a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson confirmed to KERA News Tuesday.

Health officials have also reported unassociated cases in Tarrant and Denton counties.

There are a total of 717 confirmed cases linked to the West Texas outbreak since late January, eight of which were added in the past week.

Ninety-three people have been hospitalized and at least two children have died.

Less than one percent, or fewer than 10 of the confirmed cases, are considered "actively infectious," according to TDSHS.

Measles is highly contagious and can result in serious complications like pneumonia, brain inflammation and hearing loss.

Vaccination is the most effective prevention against measles. People who have had two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccination are at low risk of contracting the disease, which can lead to pneumonia, severe brain swelling and death.

The CDC recommends children receive their first vaccination when they're 12-15 months old. The second dose is recommended for children between ages 4 and 6. Older children, teens and adults can receive their first and second doses at least 28 days apart.

Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, red or watery eyes, white spots inside the mouth, coughing or a rash that shows up three to five days after symptoms begin.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

