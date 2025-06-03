Kaufman County murder suspect arrested after monthlong manhunt

After a near monthlong manhunt, murder suspect Trevor McEuen has been captured.

A Facebook post from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office today said authorities arrested McEuen earlier this morning.

McEuen had been on the run since he cut off his ankle monitor and skipped a May 5 court date in Kaufman County.

McEuen left his home in Van Zandt County, leading authorities and responders on a manhunt east of Grand Saline. Days later, authorities said they believed McEuen was no longer in the area.

Further details about McEuen's arrest are expected from the Kaufman County sheriff's office later today.

