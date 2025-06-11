Investigation finds airline data broker sold passenger information to Customs and Border Protection

A data broker owned by major U.S. airlines sold passenger information to Customs and Border Protection, and then, as part of the contract, told CBP not to reveal where it got the data from. The findings were first reported by the online publication 404 Media, which obtained internal CBP documents.

