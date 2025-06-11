Protests planned across Texas over immigration raids, Trump policies

Demonstrators across Texas are preparing for a new wave of protests this weekend in response to the Trump administration's continued immigration crackdown.

Rallies are planned this weekend in cities across the state including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin, as organizers protest mass deportations and what they call the militarization of immigration enforcement. On Tuesday night, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he's deploying the Texas National Guard to cities across the state ahead of the demonstrations "to help law enforcement maintain order."

Protesters are set to take to the streets in San Antonio Wednesday evening. There's another rally planned for Saturday — President Donald Trump's 79th birthday — which organizers have dubbed "No Kings Day." It'll coincide with Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to Texas Public Radio that Abbott sent state National Guard troops to San Antonio, but SAPD withheld details about the deployment. After the news broke on Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he understood "the anger and frustration that's out there with the federal government's crude interpretations of immigration law and cruel approach to human rights." Nirenberg urged demonstrators to remain peaceful.

In Houston, the grassroots group For Families and Their Education, or FIEL, is organizing a Friday night protest outside a local ICE detention facility, citing concerns over recent arrests of people without legal status following immigration court appearances. Another "No Kings" rally is scheduled for Saturday morning at Houston City Hall, along with smaller-scale demonstrations in nearby suburbs.

"We have a great city, and we encourage people to express their views, and we respect their views," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said on Wednesday.

Houston Police Department spokesperson Shay Awosiyan told Houston Public Media that the agency is generally prepared for protests, adding that they usually deploy both uniformed and undercover officers at demonstrations in the city.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, more demonstrations are planned for Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the week, hundreds of people rallied in Dallas. Police later declared the protest an unlawful assembly and fired pepper balls in the direction of demonstrators. One person was arrested.

Austin has seen growing unrest as well. On Monday, more than a dozen people were arrested after hundreds gathered at the Texas Capitol. Protesters reportedly tore down construction barriers and vandalized a federal building with anti-Trump graffiti.

Another demonstration is planned in Austin on Saturday evening at the Capitol. Mayor Kirk Watson confirmed Wednesday that National Guard troops would be ready to respond in Austin "if deemed necessary." Watson added that he supports peaceful demonstrations but warned that violence or property damage won't be tolerated.

"We are dealing with a very real situation right now that impacts the lives of very real people," he said. "Adding to the chaos — through destruction of property, hurting other people, including police officers, or otherwise — adds to the problems for those people being targeted while empowering those in Washington who want more pain and chaos."

The protests follow a wave of federal immigration raids in Los Angeles last week that triggered days of civil unrest on the West Coast. The movement has since spread nationwide, with several rallies already held in major cities across Texas. A total of 64 "No Kings" protests are planned across Texas on Saturday in cities like Brownsville, Laredo, Texarkana, Lubbock, El Paso and more.

