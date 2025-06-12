© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.

Admiral James Stavridis warns of possible Israel strike, Trump's military deployments and parade

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT

Israel may soon strike Iran, a decision that retired Admiral James Stavridis said would have far-reaching implications. He’s urging Israel to let the U.S. work out a peace deal with Iran. Stavridis also criticizes what he sees as President Trump’s politicization of the military.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the latest with Admiral Stavridis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom