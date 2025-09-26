Cellist Joshua Roman's journey from long COVID back to the stage

Cellist Joshua Roman had a singular focus: being a perfect empty vessel for the music. But when long COVID forced him to face his limits, he rediscovered his love for playing the cello.

About Joshua Roman

Joshua Roman is a composer and cello soloist who has performed with leading orchestras around the world, including Los Angeles Philharmonic, New World Symphony, Toronto Symphony and Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra.

Before his career as a soloist, Roman joined the Seattle Symphony as their principal cellist in 2006. At 22 , he was the youngest musician to hold that role.

Roman's solo album, Immunity, was released in 2024.

