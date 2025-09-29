Latin superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The National Football League, Apple Music and Roc Nation made the announcement during halftime of Sunday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement released by the NFL. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

Super Bowl 60 will be played next Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Super Bowl announcement follows the three-time Grammy winner's residency in Puerto Rico attended by half a million fans and just before he's scheduled to host this upcoming weekend's season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the 31-year-old superstar said in an interview earlier in September that he chose not to do any concert dates in the 50 U.S. states during his current world tour. He made that decision, he said, because he was afraid ICE immigration agents would show up at his concert venues.

