Smithsonian closes as government shut down continues

Updated October 12, 2025 at 9:15 AM CDT

Having been through more than one federal government shutdown, Washington, D.C.'s arts and cultural institutions know the drill. Visitors will find some shuttered doors but also find plenty of alternatives. Some museums are also offering discounts for federal workers affected by the shutdown.

Smithsonian Institution

The Smithsonian Institution, which includes museums, research centers, and the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is now closed until the government re-opens. That includes the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of American History, the National Portrait Gallery and the American Art Museum. Updates should be posted on its website .

The Smithsonian says the animals at the zoo and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va., "will continue to be fed and cared for," according to the Zoo's website , but the popular webcams peeking into the daily lives of pandas, lions, elephants and naked mole-rats will be turned off. The Smithsonian says the cams "require federal resources, primarily staff, to run and broadcast."

National Gallery of Art

The National Gallery of Art is "temporarily closed and all programs are canceled until further notice." Updates should be posted on its website.

The shutdown is reportedly having an impact on a major exhibition of Australian Indigenous art that has been years in the making. The Stars We Do Not See, drawn from the collection of the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, is scheduled to open on Oct. 18. and then travel to museums in Colorado, Oregon and Massachusetts. According to the Australian Financial Review, a black-tie event celebrating the show on Oct. 16th has been cancelled. The National Gallery of Art's offices are closed and did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

Historic sites

Outdoor sites in Washington, D.C., such as the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be physically accessible to visitors. Tours of important sites such as the U.S. Capitol and the FBI are suspended. More about National Parks posted here. The park service said it will post any updates to its website.

White House tours

White House tours have been suspended due to construction of President Trump's ballroom. See the White House website for updates.

Ford's Theatre

The historic Ford's Theatre is a public-private partnership with the National Park Service. Spokesperson Leah Yoon Frelinghuysen told NPR, "As such, daytime museum visits and access to the Petersen House [where Abraham Lincoln died] will not be available during the shutdown." Performances, exhibits focused on the aftermath of the assassination, and the gift shop will remain open.

What's open?

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

"The Kennedy Center will continue all performances, including rental activities and the Center's free Millennium Stage programming, during a government shutdown," according to its website. The Center receives federal funding for some employee salaries and the upkeep of its building, a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy. Events and performances are supported by private dollars.

According to spokesperson Roma Daravi, federal employees like plumbers will continue to be paid "thanks to the OBBB." President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, passed by Congress, included $257 million for the Kennedy Center for repairs, restoration and other building maintenance.

Museums offering discounts to federal workers include:

National Museum of Women in the Arts

The National Museum of Women in the Arts is offering "free admission to any furloughed federal government employees during the federal government shutdown," according to its website.

National Building Museum

The National Building Museum features exhibits about the built environment, including architecture, engineering, planning and design. According to its website, admission is free for government employees with valid ID.

Phillips Collection

The Phillips Collection, home to some 6,000 contemporary and modern art works, is offering $10 admission, along with a 10% discount in the museum's gift shop and café, for federal employees with valid ID.

The Museum of the Bible

The Museum of the Bible is offering a 50% discount off general admission tickets to all federal employees with a government ID during the shutdown.

Jennifer Vanasco edited this story.

Copyright 2025 NPR