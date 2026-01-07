Republican strategist talks about the party's priorities and midterm challenges

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Let's talk more about what Republicans realistically could accomplish ahead of the midterms in November. We've called Ron Bonjean for that. He's had key positions with Republicans in the Senate and the House. He's now with the communications firm ROKK Solutions. Ron Bonjean, welcome back. Thanks for joining us once again.

RON BONJEAN: Hi. Good morning. Thank you.

MARTIN: What's your sense of how the president's remarks went over with the caucus?

BONJEAN: Well, I'd say that the - I'd say House Republicans wanted to hear President Trump talk about affordability, talk about the economy, talk about how they can get out of the health care - this health care Rubik's cube that they're in right now. They want leadership from the president. You know, they - this is the hard part. One-party rule of Washington is extremely difficult. And we've been through this before a number of times. And President Trump's right that the - during midterm elections, you know, the party in power usually loses the House. And to defy that, they have to be unified. They have to be focused on an agenda connecting with Americans on what they want to hear. So I'm sure some House Republicans were frustrated that they didn't hear about affordability in the economy right away, you know, and they were told that they have to handle the health care issue, when they- I think they need the president to say, here's how you get it done.

MARTIN: So the math isn't great for Speaker Mike Johnson. He can only stand to have two defections on a party-line vote if all members are present for legislative priorities. But the question is, you know, are there really any? I mean, the logic of the president's One Big Bill last year was to run the table. They did that. So is health care really what they have to run on? And if so, how is that going to work going forward, since the president doesn't seem to be willing to put forward a bill?

BONJEAN: Well, I think you're going to see an agenda coming out of House Republicans and coming out of the retreat. And I do think that the president has another opportunity, especially before the American people with the State of the Union. You know, that will happen, you know, early this year to unveil the agenda. And they have to decide whether or not they want to use the - you know, the approach he used last year for the One Big Beautiful Bill, the reconciliation process and what those priorities would be. Right now, we haven't heard about exactly what Republicans are going to accomplish. We do know that 20 million Americans are going to lose health care coverage with the ending of Obamacare sibsidies.

MARTIN: Many of whom are Republicans and key Republican constituencies. I mean, they're entrepreneurs, small business people, farmers. People...

BONJEAN: That's exactly right. Many of these are MAGA districts, you know, but you do have committee chairmen who do - are working on pieces of legislation that they need to start talking about and that the president needs to take the leadership and talk about the agenda, and here's what we're going to be doing - not only about the successes they did through the One Big Beautiful Bill, but here's the plan going forward on how to make your lives better - American lives better - and more - you know, more affordable for their bottom line.

MARTIN: Let me run two more questions by you before we go. Trump - the president encouraged Republicans to be, quote, "flexible" on abortion restrictions in order to get a health care bill passed. That's a nonstarter for many Republicans. Is that possible? Is there a compromise possible, in your opinion?

BONJEAN: I think that it's going - that's threading a needle that's very difficult. That's a very small needle to thread. And is it possible? Yeah. I would - I'd say it's possible, not impossible. Going to be very, very difficult. But right now, when you're facing, you know, the prospect of lots and lots of real hardship stories, the pressure is really on these folks to come through.

MARTIN: So let's talk about Venezuela in the minute we have left. The administration's seizure of Venezuela's president, Trump's remarks about running the country - unpopular among many America First Republicans, or so - you know, self-described America First Republicans. What are you hearing from the rest of the conference, whatever they're saying publicly? What do you hear about their understanding of this and how this is playing with them?

BONJEAN: Yeah. I'd say most Republicans think, OK, good, Maduro is a bad guy. We're glad he's out. But now what's the plan? And many Senate Republicans are waiting to comment, for example, because they're going to be hearing from the administration in a briefing today on - and taking - you know, and answering questions about the path forward in Venezuela. We do know that President Trump just talked about giving - you know, getting 30 to 50 million barrels of oil, which is a couple of billion dollars, which is - that's, you know, good news. But they want to hear what's the plan forward with Venezuela.

MARTIN: That is Republican strategist Ron Bonjean. Ron, thanks so much for joining us once again.

