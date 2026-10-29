1976 East Texan Newspapers Project Showcase

ETAMU is excited to announce the completion of the 1976 East Texan Newspaper Project, a digital humanities project highlighting the businesses that existed in Commerce 50 years ago. The project combines ads from the East Texan student newspaper with a current map of Commerce to showcase the locations of the businesses in 1976. Visitors to the site can also use Google Street View to see what is present at those locations today. See the project on HistoryPin. https://historypin.org/collections/46226/

We will be hosting an in-person opportunity to view the collection on November 10th from 10am-12pm on the 1st floor of Waters Library. We hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, comments, or other feedback, please contact archives@etamu.edu.