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2026 Giving Market at Greenville Farmers Market

2026 Giving Market at Greenville Farmers Market

The 2026 Giving Market is a special Farmers Market dedicated to celebrating and supporting the nonprofits that make Hunt County stronger;

You can shop your favorite Farmers Market vendors, meet Hunt County nonprofit organizations, shop nonprofit merchandise and handmade items, donate directly to participating nonprofits, learn about volunteer opportunities and community programs, enter raffle giveaways at participating booths, and grab a bite from local food trucks.

Free admission for everyone!

nonprofits serving Hunt County interested in participating can register at https://eventhub.net/events/2026-Giving-Market_7705.

Greenville Farmers Market Stage
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Greenville Farmers Market Stage
2203 Lee Street
Greenville, Texas 75401