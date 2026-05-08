2026 Park Street 4th of July Parade
2026 Park Street 4th of July Parade
The countdown is on! On Independence Day, Park Street will be filled with red, white, and blue as we celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America at the beloved Park Street 4th of July Parade! Applications are open for parade entries.
For questions or additional information, please contact:
Madison Aguinaga, Main Street Manager
📞 903-457-3138
📧 maguinaga@greenvilletx.gov
Park Street and 4th St.
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Park Street and 4th St.
Park St.Greenville, Texas 75401
903-457-3138
maguinaga@greenvilletx.gov